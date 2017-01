แกะรอยกระซู่ นับถอยหลังวันสูญพันธุ์ ?

Sumatran Rhinoceros: Ghosts of the Rainforest Mystery surrounds the rhinoceros in Southeast Asia as they have disappeared from their former range and few people today have seen one outside a zoo. Rhinos are particularly sensitive to human presence in their wild habitats which disturbs their feeding and breeding activities. The Asian two-horned or Sumatran rhino, known as kraasu in Thai, is the smallest of rhinos, standing 1-1.4 meters high, weighing up to a metric ton, and covered with long brown fur. Its pair of horns, with proven medicinal properties, is what has made the rhino a prized target for humans. Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners prescribe it as a painkiller. Also, the flesh, bone, blood, and teeth of the animal supposedly cure a range of diseases and improve health. In 1976, rhino horn could be sold for US$2 per gram. In 1997, a little over a decade later, it was US$800, more than enough to outweigh fear of landmines and the law. Some northeastern hunters, collecting aloewood (Aquilaria) in demand for their fragrant oils, made the rhino their extra source of income. They tracked the unfortunate beasts by covering themselves with rhino feces and sitting in trees above mud wallows for a week in order to shoot their prey with automatic weapons and high power rifles. There was little opposition from rangers who do not have weapons to bear on patrols. A machete is no match for an AK-47 in a confrontation. Years of conflict between communist insurgents, the army and the police made these border forests of the south unsafe and kept out hunters. By the late 1980s, when political tensions eased, they were the first to reenter. Today Thailand sustains a fragmented and doomed population of Sumatran rhinos. In 1997, hunters told me that three rhinos were presumed still alive at Balahala, never venturing down into the lowlands which used to be their sanctuary. These rhinos will be found and shot by hunters if not already. We have probably lost the chance to save Sumatran rhinos as a resident species in Thailand. Back on the ridge at Khao Han Kut that March morning, our survey group could see just their fading signs; the ghosts of the rainforest, now vanished into the deepest jungles of Malaysia.